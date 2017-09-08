 »   »   » Absolutely Beautiful! Bipasha Basu Goes Vintage In Her Latest Pictures

The lovely and gorgeous Bipasha Basu has gone vintage in her latest photoshoot with Rocky Star and the images look nothing less than a dream! She defines pure elegance, beauty and a touch of class in these black and white images which will leave you gasping for breath.

We've never seen Bipasha Basu in this avatar before and we're so glad that she did this! Who knew that a vintage backdrop would look so amazing on her. The photographer Rocky Star has an amazing foresight and this is surely one of her best photoshoots ever! Check out the pictures below...

Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu looks so lovely in this vintage photoshoot! Doesn't she? Elegance & Poise She is filled with elegance and poise all over! Just stunning. Rocky Star The photoshoot was done by ace photographer Rocky Star. Close Shot The close up shot shows the real beauty of Bipasha Basu. Vintage Avatar It's great to see Bipasha Basu in a complete vintage avatar. Victorian Era Does this picture remind you of the Victorian era? Who Would Have Thought! Nobody even guessed or thought that Bipasha would look this much lovely in vintage-themed pics. KSG We're sure even her husband Karan Singh Grover would go bonkers seeing these images! Bips We're just overwhelmed by these black and white images of Bips! Looks That Kill Another close up shot shows Bipasha's true beauty! Lovely Smile Her smile can warm up anybody's heart! Isn't it? Just For Fun Here, Bipasha Basu is seen just having some fun! The Best We give Bipasha Basu's latest pictures full marks! It's truly wonderful.

Bipasha Basu sizzles in Assamese Saree at Lakme Fashion Week, watch video | Filmibeat