 »   »   » Absolutely Beautiful! Bipasha Basu Goes Vintage In Her Latest Pictures

The lovely and gorgeous Bipasha Basu has gone vintage in her latest photoshoot with Rocky Star and the images look nothing less than a dream! She defines pure elegance, beauty and a touch of class in these black and white images which will leave you gasping for breath.

We've never seen Bipasha Basu in this avatar before and we're so glad that she did this! Who knew that a vintage backdrop would look so amazing on her. The photographer Rocky Star has an amazing foresight and this is surely one of her best photoshoots ever! Check out the pictures below...