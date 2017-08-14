 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! 'Birthday Girl' Sunidhi Chauhan Is Expecting Her First Baby

Sunidhi Chauhan who turns a year older today, has some more good news to share with all her fans. If reports are to be believed, then the singer is five months pregnant with her first baby.

She tied the knot with Hitesh Sonik in April 15, 2012 and the couple is now all set to embrace parenthood after five years of marriage.

Not many know that Hitesh is Sunidhi's second husband. Before their marriage in April, when Hitesh was asked about his love story with Chauhan, he had revealed, "She was a little more than a child when she won the Meri Awaz Suno music contest on television. That's when we became friends. Over the years, she became a fine singer, and our friendship grew into love."

He had further added, "That Sunidhi is a wonderful singer is only a part of her personality. I love her first and foremost for the person she is. She has blended so well into my family. My folks dote on her. And I am very comfortable with her family too."

The actress confirmed her pregnancy to Pinkvilla and replied with a 'Thank You'.

Further, Sunidhi's father confirmed the news and told Indian Express, "Its a new chapter in Sunidhi's life and we all are very happy and equally excited. Sunidhi has always been a hardworking child and has made us all proud with her work. But now that we will soon be grand parents I just can't contain my happiness. She is finishing her prior commitments but as a family we have taken a decision to not let her do outstation shows as her health is of utmost priority to us."

Well, we wish the couple hearty congratulations!