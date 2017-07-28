 »   »   » Bollywood Actor Inder Kumar Passes Away Due To Heart Attack At 2 AM In His Sleep!

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar breathed his last today on July 28, 2017 due to a heart attack which occurred at 2 AM while he was asleep in his bungalow in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor was 45 years old. The cremation and last rites will take place at Yaari Road, Shamshaan Bhoomi after 4 PM.

Inder Kumar has worked in close to 20 Bollywood films and had recently starred in Salman Khan's movies such as Wanted, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and many others.The actor was currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Phati Padi Hai Na Yaar' but fate had it the other way and the actor is no more. RIP Inder Kumar.