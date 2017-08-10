 »   »   » Peepli Live Actor Sitaram Panchal Passes Away At 54 Due To Kidney & Lung Cancer!

Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal breathed his last today on August 10, 2017 after a three-year long battle with kidney and lung cancer. He was 54 years old and had just celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary yesterday.

Sitaram Panchal made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with the movie Bandit Queen and he was also seen in hit movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Peepli Live and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Before his death, he had posted on Facebook asking for financial help, "Brothers, please help me, I am suffering from cancer, your actor brother, Sitaram Panchal."

