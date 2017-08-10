 »   »   » Peepli Live Actor Sitaram Panchal Passes Away At 54 Due To Kidney & Lung Cancer!

Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal breathed his last today on August 10, 2017 after a three-year long battle with kidney and lung cancer. He was 54 years old and had just celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary yesterday.
Sitaram Panchal made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with the movie Bandit Queen and he was also seen in hit movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Peepli Live and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Before his death, he had posted on Facebook asking for financial help, "Brothers, please help me, I am suffering from cancer, your actor brother, Sitaram Panchal."
A relative opened up about his death by saying, "Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time."
After Sitaram Panchal had asked for financial support for his treatment, Cine & TV Artistes Association said, "It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal."
Cine & TV Artistes Association also said, "We assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts."
A few Bollywood personalities had come forward and provided financial support for Sitaram Panchal's treatment.