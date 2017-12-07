 »   »   » Box Office Clash Between Padmavati & Kaalakaandi? 'It Would Have Been Nice,' Says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's quirky comedy Kaalakanandi was supposed to release in September this year. However due to unknown reasons, the release date got pushed ahead .
Yesterday the makers released the official trailer of the film and it's confirmed that it will hit the theatrical screens on 12th January. Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati might also release on the same date though the makers haven't made any official announcement yet.
When Saif was quizzed about it, here's what he had to say...
On Shifting The Release Date
Saif said, "If Padmavati comes in (on that day), we will think of shifting our release date. I hope we don't have to do that. Kaalakaandi is a film I am proud of."
Mind You, He Doesn't Shy Away From Box Office Clashes
"It would have been nice to see Kaalakaandi releasing with Padmavati, as it shows that we have a film industry, which makes different kinds of movies. Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it's a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration."
Saif Reveals Why Chef Failed To Work Its Magic
"I like Raj's attempt. A director is my first audience. I think it was a little European in flavour, and the drama could have been a little more. I think he generally avoids drama. I think the palette of this film was a little western. I have also got a few good reviews, but then some things are really not in your control. I wish it had done better. But I think people like different kind of movies in India. I think they would have wanted to see more food, working in the New York kitchen or the high pressure job."
Perhaps, A Wrong PR Move?
"I still think it was a good movie, and I enjoyed working in it. I don't think it was even publicised correct. I didn't see enough buzz around the film. I think people want to see big hoardings of the film, and maybe they would have liked it if I had promoted the film on Bigg Boss or Comedy Nights or something."
Saif Is Here To Stay Despite All The Failures
"It's easy to think that people no longer want to see me in a film. But I don't do that. I get my confidence back every time, irrespective of whether my film works or not. I'll keep working and hopefully, things will fall into place."