 »   »   » BREAKING! Deepika Padukone's Padmavati May Be Titled Padmavat, Passed With U/A Certificate

Padmavati Row: CBFC changes title from Padmavati to Padmavat | FilmiBeat

If reports are to be believed then Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor who was in a storm of controversy, has been issued a U/A certification.

Reportedly, the CBFC has also suggested modifications which include changing the name of the film to 'Padmavat' and suggested 26 cuts. The film has been plagued by controversies ever since its inception. It was slated to hit the theatrical screens on 1st December 2017, but was delayed as it failed to get a clearance from CBFC.

As per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification had an examining committee meeting on December 28. It decided in the meeting that the movie would be given a U/A certification as long as the makers incorporate suggestions and modifications suggested.



Reportedly, some of the key modifications suggested include those pertaining to disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati, and also relevant modifications in the song Ghoomar to befit the character portrayed.



We hear that the Thursday's meeting was attended by the regular examining committee members along with the CBFC officials and a special advisory panel - in the presence of the Chairman Prasoon Joshi/



CBFC said that 'the film was approached with a balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the protesting Rajput society. Considering the complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee.'



The film has received a lot of flak and protests from the Rajput groups who believe that SLB may have distorted the historial facts despite the filmmaker clarifying that that's just not true.



Stay tuned for more updates.