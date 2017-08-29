 »   »   » BUT SHE HAS A BIG CONDITION! Kajol Is Okay Romancing A Younger Hero On-Screen

An older actress romancing a younger actor on the big screen is not a new phenomenon in Hindi cinema. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Ki & Ka, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, these gorgeous ladies have never shied away from sharing screen space with someone younger than their age.

Recently, when Kajol was asked if she is all game to follow a similar path, here's what she had to say-

'I Would Not Averse To It' Kajol was quoted as saying to DNA, "It would depend on the script. If the script demands it, I would not be averse to it." 'Films Today Have Different Subjects' "I'm completely okay with it. Films today have different subjects and directors are dealing with them with a different sensibility and maturity, which is great." But Kajol refused to tell the name of the young actor she would want to work with. Conditions Apply! However, the 'VIP 2' actress has one big condition when it comes to working with younger heroes. 'He Should Be More Manly And Less Boyish' She further added, "Whoever from the younger generation is cast opposite me, should be more manly and less boyish. I won't be naming anyone at all." Meanwhile, Kajol recently dropped by Gauri Khan's new store in Mumbai and couldn't resist clicking a selfie with her. Aww, that's so cute of them!

