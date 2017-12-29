 »   »   » CANDID TALKS! Did Shahid Kapoor Think About Online Dating Before Marrying Mira Rajput?

Shahid Kapoor से है Mira Rajput को ये बड़ी शिकायत; Video goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor is a happily married man and a doting father to Misha. The actor took everyone by surprise when he opted for an arranged marriage with Delhi based Mira Rajput.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor got candid about his love life before settling down with Mira and spoke like never before. Want to know what he had to share? Then scroll down for all the details...

Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Life In Early 20s The actor told the magazine, " I was cocky in my twenties, buying sports cars, dating actresses, trying to live the life. But I'm not a true-blue star. I tried to be one, and I didn't like it. Now ‘living the dream' is only about the films I want to do, man. Otherwise, I'm normal. What you see now is truly how I am."

Did He Ever Fell In Love Before Marriage? To this he replied, "I have always felt like a bit of an insider and an outsider in the film industry. And I couldn't find someone who was simple, like me, but naturally adjusted to a life of stardom. I just didn't find love, bro."

Why Online Dating Wasn't His Thing Talking about the same, Shahid said, "A dating app came out a month or two before I met Mira, so I never got there. I wouldn't have had the balls to anyway."

He Thought People Would Think Of It As Lame He further added, "People would think I'm so lame. Or they would want to date me because I'm Shahid Kapoor. That's the reality. When you become a star, you become lonely, because your exposure to the world outside gets limited."

That Moment When Shahid Fell In Love With Mira Talking about the "moment" he fell in love with Mira, he had earlier told a daily, "I'm still falling in love with her....a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends' farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon. But I also told myself, "What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam!"

She Makes Him Want To Be A Better Person The actor had earlier shared, "Mira and I communicate very well. That's one of the strongest qualities about us. They always say, "Be with someone who helps you become a better person." She makes me want to be a better person. And that shows that she is a really good person."



Meanwhile on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati and Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

