 »   »   » CANDID TALKS! What's Brewing Between Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif? SEE PHOTO

The recently released 'Swag Se Swagat' song from Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai is already the talk of the town for Salman Khan's swag, Katrina Kaif's 'oh-so-sensuous' dance moves and the lead pair's scintillating chemistry.

Amidst all the tremendous response, Katrina recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai and boy. it's indeed speaking a thousand words. Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself...



What's Cooking? In the picture, one can see Salman and Katrina engrossed in a deep conversation during the shoot of 'Swagat Se Swagat' track. Any guesses what's the topic of discussion?





When Salman Compared Katrina To A 'Humma' Recently while speaking to a leading news channel, Salman had said, "I've had a great time working with Katrina Kaif. She's lovely. She's worked so hard in the film that I feel... uff. She's like a humma. She keeps on working, working and working. So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well."

Even The Director Loves Their Chemistry Speaking about Salman and Katrina, the filmmaker had said, "In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone loved Salman and Katrina's chemistry, so for us, it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been paid to bring out their chemistry, how they are styled, and the locations. They look the best they have looked together." Well, we couldn't agree more to this!





'Don't Do A Distasteful Song' Recently in an interaction with Al Jazeera, Kat said, "Can you possibly do a song or can a person do a song which may be distasteful? Of course! But then don't do the song. Don't do a distasteful song. But if you're going to say 'women should not dance in films,' then that's an ignorant comment. Because dance can be beautiful."

Dance & Movies Go Hand-In-Hand For Her She further added, "I grew up in musicals. I grew up on the kind of movies that MGM was making which is all about dance and music. And, I love dance. I think dance for me and movies will always go hand-in-hand. Maybe not in every film. It's not to say there is a song in every film even I do. But when there's a song to me it's dance, it's celebration, it's in the heart of the people of this country. Even if we are not to look to Hollywood or to the kind of musicals they used to make more frequently."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar The much awaited Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 22nd December, 2017.







Till then, check out this sizzling hot 'swag' move shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram page...

