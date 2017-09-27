 »   »   » CATFIGHT OVER SIDHARTH? Alia Bhatt's UNBELIEVABLE Reply To Jacqueline Fernandez When She Called Her!

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed many eyeballs owing to their alleged catfight over Sidharth Malhotra. Things turned worse, when it was reported that Jacqueline has unfollowed Alia on Instagram.

Recently, while talking to DNA, Jacqueline opened up about her link-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra and also revealed what happened when she approached Alia Bhatt to clear all the misunderstanding.

Jacqueline's First Reaction To Rumour.. "When these rumours (about a fallout with Alia because of her closeness with Sid) started, initially, I was like, ‘Theek hai, it's just a momentary thing and it will stop.'" "I Know Alia Is Very Understanding" "But it really started irking me when they got to the point of saying I unfollowed Alia. Then these rumours about a fallout between me and Alia started. I know she is very understanding and will know where this is coming from." Did Jacqueline Talk To Alia? "Of course, I did. I picked up the phone and called her. I told Alia that I don't care what people say or mean, or how they judge me. They can think anything about me. But I do care about what she thinks of me." I Follow Over A Thousand People "I spoke to her about this whole unfollowing incident, which is in no way the truth. I follow over a thousand people." Are People Retarded?: Jacqueline "Alia and I have so much banter on Twitter and I didn't even actually realise that I was not following her on Instagram. We are always having conversations on Twitter, so I was thinking, "Are people retarded? Don't they see all that?" Here's How Alia Reacted To Jacqueline's Call "Alia was really cute. She laughed and said, "Next time we meet, let's click loads of selfies and put them up! (Laughs) We planned to take over Instagram like that. We had a good laugh over it. But honestly, I don't like people coming between me and my co-stars." Unbelievable, right? Jacqueline On Dating Sidharth Speaking about the same, Jacqueline told, "First of all, if I'm dating someone, I will talk about it. Sid and I are not dating, we are just friends." I Won't Date My Co-stars: Jacqueline "We have worked on a film together. I don't see why two actors who have had a happy working relationship always have to be linked to each other. Honestly, I don't want to date my co-stars." 'It's Not Going To Happen' "They are professionals to me, and people I'm working with. So I don't want to be in a relationship with them. So put those rumours to rest, it's not going to happen."

She concluded by saying, "Even if I'm saying we are not dating, which is the truth, that's a story. I'm sick and tired of being linked to my co-stars because I don't see them that way."