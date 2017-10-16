 »   »   » CATFIGHT With Kareena Kapoor Khan? An Angry Sonam Kapoor THRASHES A Leading Daily For Its Blind Item

A blind item of an entertainment portal is going viral as it hints at the catfight between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the shoot of Veere Di Wedding.

It seems that didn't go well with Sonam Kapoor and she took to Twitter to clear the air and thrashed the media by putting her opinion in a straight way. This is what she posted:

Sonam Puts All The Rumours To Rest Sonam wrote, "Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items' (a.k.a gossip you were too lazy to fact check) as you like pitting women against each other, it may get you clicks but it won't be the truth." Sonam: VDW Isn't About Road Trip "Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women fighting into our film (which is not about road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do." Sonam On Working With Kareena She further wrote, "We will continue be actual friends and try and make a kick ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast." Sonam Looks Visibly Upset "Because we can, we are and we will continue to. And On schedule. Please keep in mind how outdated, irresponsible and harmful your narrative is and frustrating for a culture of women who actually want to work together." "There is no place for it anymore." Recently, A Video Of Sonam & Kareena Went Viral Recently a video from the sets of Veere Di Wedding went viral, in which Kareena was seen pulling Sonam's leg over. Kareena Was Seen Pulling Sonam's Legs In the video Rhea asks Sonam to talk about desserts and she says, "Shouldn't have calories." To which Kareena said, "She (Sonam) shouldn't eat dessert because she just ate a box of Pringles. Hearing this Sonam quickly snapped saying: "So mean!! Why would you say that Bebo!!" Got Anything To Say? What do you think about Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan's bonding? Let us know in the comments section below!

INSIDE B'DAY PIC! Big B Poses With Aishwarya, Jaya, Navya, Aaradhya & Others!