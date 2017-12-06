 »   »   » CATFIGHTS ARE PASSE! Are Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt The New BFF's In B-Town?

While it's assumed in Bollywood that two actresses can never get along well, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have lately been defying this stereotype.

From bonding during the Dream Team 2016 US tour to sweating it out together in the gym, these two have been going us some major friendship goals. We bring you a couple of pictures which prove that these two are the new besties in town...

Twinning Kat and Alia recently shoot for the second season of Vogue BFF's, the two ladies chose to color-coordinate their outfits. While the former paired a crisp white shirt with asymmetrical black studded skirt by Appapop and black sheer Christian Louboutin pump heels, the latter opted for a more laid-back look, choosing a white shirt and black cropped trousers by Deux A. Lovely! The two even posed together for the shutterbug at the recent bash held by Mukesh Ambani in honour of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London. Say Cheese For The Camera Even at Shahrukh Khan's Alibaug birthday bash this year, the actresses were all game for a picture together. Ahem Ahem Doesn't this picture speak a thousand words? Spelling It Out That's them flaunting their BFF tag like a boss! Girl Squad Happy girls are the prettiest and we couldn't agree more! Sweating It Out Together Last when their fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala did not show up at the gym one day, Alia and Kat agreed to track each other's goals with the latter joking, "Only 300 more squats to go, Alu". A New-Found Friendship "They have a whole bunch of mutual friends now and keep bumping into each other at Bollywood bashes. They share a great comfort level too,"a source had told Mumbai Mirror. 'I Am Very Fond Of Katrina' In one of the her interviews, Alia had said, ""I do have close friendships in Bollywood. It's a cliche that they don't exist. I am friends with Ayan (Mukerji) and Abhishek (Varman) - both directors are my best friends. Karan (Johar) is like a father to me. I am also close to and very fond of Katrina (Kaif)." When Alia Was Blamed For Ranbir- Katrina's Break-Up Talking about her link-up with Katrina's ex Ranbir Kapoor, Alia had revealed in a Vogue interview, "I read that I was the cause of the Ranbir-Katrina breakup. It was so ridiculous that I didn't think it needed clarification."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Raazi and Brahmastra. Katrina, on the other hand is gearing up for the release date of Tiger Zinda Hai. She also has Thugs Of Hindustan and SRK- Aanand L. Rai film next.