 »   »   » CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Shruti Haasan Gets INTIMATE With Boyfriend Inside Her Car [Viral Pictures]

Shruti Haasan is famous for her 'bindaas' attitude. Her love life has always grabbed headlines. Currently, the actress is dating a British guy named Michael Corsale.

Recently, Michael landed in Mumbai and Shruti was there to pick him up from the airport. . The couple was clicked greeting each other with a warm hug inside a car and instantly, their pictures went viral. Have a look:

Shruti-Michael Get Cosy Shruti Haasan is currently shuffling between Mumbai and Chennai for her next film with daddy Kamal Haasan. Shruti Haasan SPOTTED doing PDA with Boyfriend Michael Corsale; Watch | FilmiBeat Here’s Why Michael Is In India.. According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Michael has dropped into the city to spend some quality time with Shruti as their hectic schedules do not leave much room for romance. Is Wedding On The Cards? From past few months, buzz of an impending wedding has also been doing the rounds, however, Shruti's spokesperson rubbished the claims. Their Latest Outing Shruti and Michael were snapped at Mumbai's Olive Bar and Kitchen walking hand-in-hand out of the popular eatery How Shruti Shunned All The Reports Of Her Affair Initially, when Shruti was quizzed about her affair with Michael Corsale, she had shunned all the reports by saying, "I'm not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them." Shruti On Her Love Life "And trust me, it doesn't irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talks because I don't like to talk about my personal life." How Shruti & Michael Met According to a source, "Shruti and Michael met for the first time in London through a common friend, when she was there to record a track with the British alternative rock band, Dinosaur Pile-Up. They are very happy together."

What do you think of Shruti Haasan's relationship status? Let us know in the comments section below!