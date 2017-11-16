 »   »   » I Have Not Seen 'Padmavati': CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi

The censor board chief Prasoon Joshi said that reports of him having watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati are baseless and untrue.

There were reports that the CBFC chief has seen Padmavati and found nothing objectionable with the film.



In a text message to PTI, Joshi said, "The speculative reports a few publications are carrying about I having watched 'Padmavati' are absolutely baseless and untrue. I have not watched the film nor expressed any views regarding it."



The adman-lyricist said the movie, which was recently submitted to the board for certification, will follow a prescribed process.



"The film will follow the due process at CBFC (the Central Board of Film Certification)," Joshi added.



The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, is mired in controversy with various fringe factions and political leaders blaming the director for 'distorting historical facts'.



The movie is slated to be released on December 1.



Credits: PTI