 »   »   » Celina Jaitly Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Holidaying In Austria! View Pictures

Celina Jaitly Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Holidaying In Austria!

Celina Jaitly is holidaying in Austria along with her husband Peter Haag and the actress flaunted her baby bump and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. Celina, who is the mother of two children is now pregnant with twins and called her trip to Austria as "babymoon".

Her husband Peter Haag is an Austrian hotelier and Celina Jaitly captioned one of her baby bump pictures as, "As you can all see the baby bump is loving its Austrian roots." Check out the pictures below...

Celina Jaitly is holidaying in Austria along with her husband Peter Haag.

The lovely Celina flaunts her baby bump and posted the pictures on her social media handle.

Celina Jaitly called her Austrian trip "babymoon".

Celina Jaitly is pregnant with twins and her due date is near.

She even flaunted her baby bump in a bikini as well!

"Light dances it's dance of millions of years upon life," captioned Celina on Instagram.

Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag is a hotelier from Austria.

Monday, August 28, 2017, 13:10 [IST]
