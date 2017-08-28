 »   »   » Celina Jaitly Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Holidaying In Austria! View Pictures

Celina Jaitly is holidaying in Austria along with her husband Peter Haag and the actress flaunted her baby bump and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. Celina, who is the mother of two children is now pregnant with twins and called her trip to Austria as "babymoon".

Her husband Peter Haag is an Austrian hotelier and Celina Jaitly captioned one of her baby bump pictures as, "As you can all see the baby bump is loving its Austrian roots." Check out the pictures below...