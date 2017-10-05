 »   »   » Celina Jaitly On Losing Her Newborn Baby: It’s Just Too Painful To Talk About!

Celina Jaitly On Losing Her Newborn Baby: It’s Just Too Painful To Talk About!

Posted By:
Celina Jaitly gave birth to twins but sadly one newborn could not make it due to heart conditions and the loss has taken a toll on her. Talking about the trauma that she went through, Celina opened up by saying, "It's all just so difficult to deal with... I've been trying to keep it together since papa passed away."

She further commented that it's too painful to talk about and said, "After all that we have been through, all I can say is we have immense gratitude that the universe didn't leave our arms empty. It's just too painful to talk about."

"Our son 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag' succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world," posted Celina Jaitly on Facebook.

"The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from losing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher," she said.

We hope God will give Celina Jaitly and her family the strength to cope up with the loss.

