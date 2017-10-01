 »   »   » Sad! Celina Jaitly Delivers Twins, But One Dies Due To Heart Conditions

Celina Jaitly shared a bittersweet news about her delivery as one of the twins could not make it due to severe heart conditions. She posted an emotional message on her social media handle and at one side, we're happy that her son is healthy and sad that the other twin could not make it.

Read the 'bittersweet' message posted by Celina Jaitly below. She started it by saying, "ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS."