 »   »   » Sad! Celina Jaitly Delivers Twins, But One Dies Due To Heart Conditions

Celina Jaitly shared a bittersweet news about her delivery as one of the twins could not make it due to severe heart conditions. She posted an emotional message on her social media handle and at one side, we're happy that her son is healthy and sad that the other twin could not make it.
Read the 'bittersweet' message posted by Celina Jaitly below. She started it by saying, "ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS."
Sharing Bittersweet News
"When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars... My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news."
God's Plan
"The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys 'Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world."
Welcoming An Angel
"Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago."
In Rememberence
"The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son 'Arthur Jaitly Haag' who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support."