 »   »   » Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah? Judwaa 2 Song To Be Out Tomorrow! View Teaser

Who remembers the iconic song 'Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah' from Salman Khan starrer Judwaa? The track ended up being a massive hit in the 90s and is still one of the greatest songs ever made in Bollywood. The good news is that the remix version of Chalti Hai Kya is all set to be out tomorrow and we're sure, Judwaa 2 will end up having a feather in their cap through this song.

Check out the teaser of the song below! We can't wait for the full song to be out tomorrow, folks!



Varun Dhawan to launch Judwaa 2 songs Oonchi hai Building, Tan Tana Tan at IIFA | FilmiBeat

Awesome, right? The teaser takes you on a nostalgic trip and Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez look super cool together. Taapsee Pannu is only seen during the end and yet looks her stylish best. Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.

