Chef Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Posted By:
Saif Ali Khan's latest film Chef has released today (6th Oct). The movie is the official remake of the Jon Favreau Hollywood film, which released in 2014.

The actor was last seen in Rangoon, which did not perform well at the box office. So, expectations are very high from this one as its success can give Saif's career a much-needed boost. Chef is getting good reviews from the critics and now let us see what the audiences are saying about the film!

Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive

I am almost Certain Now that #Chef is gonna be a surprise Hit in Multiplexes atleast. The Movie has a lot of emotional meat.

Chachu :)‏ @Prakashjaaju

Aanand, Baawarchi, Choti Si Baat, Chupke Chupke, Chit Chor, Nadiya ke Paar, Mere Apne are my favourite films. #Chef looks like one of them.

كارينا ام تيمور‏ @bebo93dec

#chef The chef show ended with clap 👏👏👏

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

#Chef Review A well made beautiful film on the relationship of a father-son. Superb performance by @SaifOnline!! A must watch film. ⭐⭐⭐

Himesh‏ @himeshmankad

I don't think anyone apart from #SaifAliKhan could have been a part of #Chef. Enjoyable and makes for a good one time watch!

Sidhu‏ @sidhuwrites

#Chef: Raja Krishna Menon returns with this heartfelt film, dipped in Malabar waters with a gourmet touch. Lovely staging despite some lags.

Umesh Punwani‏ @PunwaniUmesh

#Chef is AMAZING! The press show ended with claps. #SaifAliKhan is perfect, @Raghu_Dixit is rhe WINNER @RajaMenon @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries

MONI‏ @gazimonirul1

#Chef getting good to very good reviews @RajaMenon

Those Who Don't Know...

The story of chef revolves around a chef and his son and how they work towards making their relationship better.


The film also marks the debut of south Indian actress Padmapriya. So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets and enjoy this freshly served film with your entire family!

Friday, October 6, 2017
