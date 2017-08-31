 »   »   » Chef Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Struggles Between Love, Life & Family! Watch Here

The much awaited trailer of Chef is finally out and it shows Saif Ali Khan struggling between love, life and his son. The trailer carries a lot of emotions both personally and professionally and he tries to do everything, just to keep his son happy!

Watch the trailer of Chef below!



So awesome, right? Saif Ali Khan is such a doting father and can go to any length just to see his son stay happy and secure. The film is promising and it's a different genre altogether, which we see very less in Bollywood these days.



Chef starring Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the theatres on 6th October 2017. The film is a remake of Jon Favreau's Hollywood movie with the same name.