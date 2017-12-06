 »   »   » Chitrangda Singh Dons The Producer's Hat For Diljit Dosanjh- Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma!

After actresses like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra marked their debut's as producers, Chitrangda Singh is the latest name who has marked her entrance as a producer.

The actress has come on board in the capacity of a producer for Soorma- the biopic of ace hockey player and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh which was recently announced, Diljeet Dosanjh will portray Sandeep Singh on the screen which also features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It's exciting to see the new entrant, Chitrangda Singh in the capacity of a producer in an area which is otherwise male dominated.

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have set successful examples of women executing the role of a producer in the past and now we see Chitrangda join the squad.

Chitrangda is very excited to step into the shoes of a producer and explore this area of filming. Besides being seen as a producer, Chitrangda will also be seen in two distinct avatars in her forthcoming film Sahib Biwi And Gangster 2 and Bazaar.

The actress was recently quoted as saying, "Both Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Bazaar are two very different films with distinct set ups. It's exciting to be getting into two absolutely different characters. I am Loving the process thoroughly!"

The teaser poster for Soorma was recently released and it grabbed several eyeballs generating more curiosity around the film. The actress even took to social media to share the first teaser poster of the film with the audiences.