 »   »   » WATCH OUT! Chitrangda Singh Is All Ready To Leave You Spellbound In 2018; Read Details

Chitrangda Singh who was last seen in an item number 'Aao Raja' in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film 'Gabbar Is Back' will be seen in 'very different' avatars next year.

The actress has two films coming up next which include Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar.



A source tells us, "While the former is known to be a franchise and a rooted film at that, Bazaar features a corporate set up. That's why the actress is very excited and looking forward for portraying two absolutely distinct characters. Both the film's are poles apart and the actress is swapping her characters for her respective projects."



"As an actor, it is definitely very exciting for Chirangda to be playing is very exciting to be playing such diverse roles and characters that are so apart, this is very exciting for the actress. While the first one is a rooted film set at the backdrop of Rajasthan, Bazaar showcases a corporate set up. The actress will appear very different in both her projects as her looks differ drastically," adds the source.



When contacted, Chitrangda said, "Both Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Bazaar are two very different films with distinct set ups. It's exciting to be getting into two absolutely different characters. I am Loving the process thoroughly!"



Meanwhile, which of our films are you looking forward to the most?