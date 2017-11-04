 »   »   » CHITTI IS BACK! This New Still Of Rajinikanth From 2.0 Is A Treat For All Thalaiva Fans

Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is touted to be one of the most awaited films of 2018.

Every time, the makers drop a new detail about the film, expect fan frenzy to follow soon! We recently came across a brand new still from the sci-fi flick and boy, we just can't keep calm.



Have a look at it here...



Chitti Chitti, Dance Dance In this new still, we see Rajinikanth's Chitti donning a jazzy outfit and posing for the camera. By the looks of it, this could probably be a picture from a dance sequence in 2.0.

2.0 Is Going To Be Bigger & Grander Recently, the makers had launched the audio of 2.0 in an extravagant affair in Dubai. The songs too are slowly catching up with the audience.

Akshay Kumar is not the real Villian in Rajinikanth's Robot 2.0; Find out more | FilmiBeat The Wait Gets A Little Longer If reports are to be believed then the release date of 2.0 has been pushed ahead with Akshay Kumar's Padman taking up that slot i.e 26th January 2018. One hears that this is because some CGI for the film is still left to be done.

Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Poster Is Not For The Faint-Hearted The superstar will be seen playing an eccentric scientist named Richard. Akshay was earlier quoted as saying to PTI, "I've never done a role like this in my entire career. And, I've never seen anyone doing a character like this. It was a whole new experience to play the role of an anti-hero."

Can You Believe This? Recently in an interview, Aamir Khan revealed that he was offered 2.0 by Shankar. But the actor turned down the film as he couldn't see himself playing Rajinikanth's role in the film. He further said that when he was reading the lines for Part 2, he could only imagine Rajini Sir enacting the role.



Do you folks think that Aamir took the right decision by rejecting the film? Let us know in the comment section below.