 »   »   » HOT NOW! Cold War Brewing Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan; Here's The Proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan IGNORE each other at Virat Anushka reception | FilmiBeat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand reception was held in Mumbai recently. The guest list also included the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

But you will be surprised to know that something strange happened when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan came-face-to-face at the function.

Here's What Happened Shweta Bachchna made an entry with father Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Cold Vibes Between Aish & Shweta A video is going viral on the Internet, which proves that things are not fine between Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan. As per Pinvilla, in the video the Bachchan family is seen walking the red carpet as the paparazzi were busy clicking them. The Proof The video starts off with Big B and Shweta posing and Abhishek and Aishwarya moving towards them. When The Shutterbugs Told Them To Pose Together When the paparazzi ask them to pose together, while Abhishek and Aishwarya go ahead to pose with them, Shweta and Big B try to flee from the scene but are awkwardly pulled back. Shweta & Aishwarya Were So Uncomfortable Together Shweta then goes on to interact with her brother while Aishwarya's smile at her goes unnoticed. It Was So Awkward That... It became all the more awkward as it was supposed to be a four-people photo but it definitely did not look that way as evidenced by the space between the two Bachchan ladies. Those Who Have Came In Late Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage reception at Mumbai's St. Regis hotel was a starry affair as the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood and the sports fraternity graced the function with their presence.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, did you also notice the cold vibes between the two?

