 »   »   » Complete Details About Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Wedding Venue Revealed!

The wedding venue of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was held at the countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy and it's the second most expensive holiday destination in the whole world and is owned by Mr. John Phillips, a former US ambassador to Rome and an Obama appointee during his administration.
John Phillips, bought the entire hamlet and turned it into a luxury resort called Borgo Finocchieto which can only be accessed by the rich and the powerful. The countryside resort comprises of a grand manor house with 22 suites and several villas clustered around a central piazza.
Expensive Countryside Resort
The five-star facility includes a 60ft-long oval swimming pool, a library and a tennis court.
Wine Tasting Room
The luxury resort also boasts of a wine-tasting room, cellar and even a basketball court.
Finocchieto
The village of Finocchieto dates back more than 800 years and has breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys.
Italian Countryside
Its name is derived from the Italian word for fennel, which grows wild in the local countryside.
Owned By John Phillip
The Tuscan resort in which Anushka and Virat tied the knot is owned by John Phillips.
US Ambassador Under Obama
John Phillips was the US ambassador to Rome appointed by former US President Barack Obama during his tenure.