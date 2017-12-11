 »   »   » Complete Details About Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Wedding Venue Revealed!

The wedding venue of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was held at the countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy and it's the second most expensive holiday destination in the whole world and is owned by Mr. John Phillips, a former US ambassador to Rome and an Obama appointee during his administration.

John Phillips, bought the entire hamlet and turned it into a luxury resort called Borgo Finocchieto which can only be accessed by the rich and the powerful. The countryside resort comprises of a grand manor house with 22 suites and several villas clustered around a central piazza.