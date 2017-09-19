 »   »   » Complete Wedding Pictures Of Riya Sen & Shivam Tiwari Are Out! View Here

Finally, after a long wait, the wedding pictures of the gorgeous Riya Sen and Shivam Tiwari are out and looking at the pictures, all we can say is that the wait was worth it and the images look nothing less than a dreamy fairy tale. There is laughter, happiness and celebration in all the pictures and we couldn't be happier for Riya!
The wedding was a low key affair in Pune and the reception was held at the Leela Palace in Delhi. Check out the wedding pictures below!
Riya Sen
The gorgeous Riya Sen looks like a Princess in her wedding picture! Just wow!
The Big Fat Wedding
Riya Sen and Shivam Tiwari tied the knot on August 18, 2017.
Shhhh Wedding
The wedding was hush-hush and not many people knew about it until it happened.
Indian Weddings
Traditional Indian marriage is surely the most beautiful thing ever!
It's Worth It
The pictures are surely worth the wait! Right?
No Complaints
It took a month for the couple to release their wedding pictures.
Wonderful Family
All we have to say is that the pictures look wonderful! Don't they, folks?
Please Wait while comments are loading...