 »   »   » Complete Wedding Pictures Of Riya Sen & Shivam Tiwari Are Out! View Here

Finally, after a long wait, the wedding pictures of the gorgeous Riya Sen and Shivam Tiwari are out and looking at the pictures, all we can say is that the wait was worth it and the images look nothing less than a dreamy fairy tale. There is laughter, happiness and celebration in all the pictures and we couldn't be happier for Riya!

The wedding was a low key affair in Pune and the reception was held at the Leela Palace in Delhi. Check out the wedding pictures below!