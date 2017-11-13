 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit To Reunite On-Screen After 17 Years For This Sequel

Anil Kapoor - Madhuri Dixit to Reunite After 17 Years for Total Dhamaal | FilmiBeat

Back in the 90s, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were a hit jodi who went on to give blockbuster films like Tezaab, Beta, Parinda, Ram Lakhan and others.

For those who have been missing this pair on the big screen, here's some good news! We hear that Anil and Madhuri would be reuniting after 17 years for this much-awaited sequel. Want to read more details? We have it here for you...

Total Dhamaal For Anil- Madhuri Yes, you heard that right. Indra Kumar has roped in this super-hit jodi for Total Dhamaal. The filmmaker confirmed this development to Mumbai Mirror and was quoted as saying, "Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai." But Sorry, No Dhak-Dhak Moment When quizzed if we would get to see a repeat of the iconic 'Dhak-dhak' moment, Indra quipped, "This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any 'Dhak Dhak' but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream." How Madhuri Entered Into The Picture Talking about it, the director said, ""I approached her a couple of months ago and the script worked its dhamaal on her and everybody else." 'The Lucky Tree' The Mumbai Mirror report further reads, 'Madhuri had once admitted that almost 95 per cent of her films were shot in picture perfect Ooty. Indra Kumar was superstitious about one particular tree and always managing to get it in the frame with his leading lady. Will he shoot with the 'lucky' tree again?' To this, the filmmaker added, "I can't because someone chopped it. Thank God they couldn't axe my dreams of working with Madhuri again." A Diwali Dhamaka? Kumar further added that he would love Total Dhamaal to release in Diwali 2018. He signed off saying, "Of course, the final decision on the release date will be taken by the studio we tie up with but it would be great to have a dhamaal Diwali next year."

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi's Pukar in 2000.