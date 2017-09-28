 »   »   »  CONFIRMED! This Will Be Shahid Kapoor's Next Film After Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor NEXT project after Padmavati FINALISED; Know Here | FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor has lately been creating a lot of buzz afterv his first look from Padmavati was officially released. But that's not the only reason why we are quite excited!

The actor has now signed a new film and we have got all the details about it. Scroll down to read more...

Shahid Kapoor In 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Director's Next Yes, you heard that correct! Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame has teamed up with Shahid Kapoor for his next untitled which is being produced by T-Series & KriArj Entertainment.

We Have Got All The Deets Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment is bankrolling interesting content and riveting subjects under her banner. She loved this script, which she shared with Shahid who immediately came on board to do the film. It's a very strong script, which depicts the entire gamut of emotions & has a very realistic & earthy feel to it.





Why Shahid Agreed To Do This Film A Filmfare report quoted Shahid as saying, "It took me a while to decide what I wanted to do after a film like Padmavati. However when I read the script and met Shree and Prernaa Arora (co-founder of KriArj Entertainment) I made up my mind. I feel privileged to be part of this fantastic team."

Shahid's Star Presence Is Undeniable When quizzed why he roped Shahid for his next, director Shree Narayan Singh said, "With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that , his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him."

The Producer Speaks Producer Prernaa Arora added, "We really enjoyed making TEPK together earlier & know that Shree Narayan Singh's sensibilities as a filmmaker has given us the confidence that we have another winner on our hands."

Excited about her first collaboration with Shahid she adds, "Shahid is one of the industry's finest actors and would completely do justice to the role. We are so excited to be collaborating with him on this one as the role is tailor-made for someone with his talent & calibre. Together, Shahid & Shree, will form a brilliant combo, a winner for us, for sure !!!."







Currently, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.