 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt & Sridevi To Star In This Film

Yes folks! It's finally happening. Abhishek Verman's period film tentatively titled as Shiddat has been in the news for the longest time for its star cast. While several names did the rounds, we can now tell you that this partition drama will be starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi.

And it was ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra who let the cat out of the bag while talking to Firstpost. Scroll down to know all the details...

A Big Cast The portal quoted Manish as saying, "I am working on a period film starring Varun and Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Aditya Roy Kapur, so that's a big cast." His Favourite Alia While talking to Pinkvilla, Manish had said, "I am very excited to be starting this new period film for my favourite Alia, it is a period film of a period I feel close to, It is during partition between 1945 to 1947." Sanjay- Sridevi To Team Up After 25 Years What's got us more excited is that Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi will be collaborating on a film after 25 years. The duo had last starred together in Manish Bhatt's Gumraah. How The Idea For The Film Germinated Earlier, a source close to the development had revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the idea of this movie which is touted to be a partition drama germinated from Karan's dad, the late Yash Johar. It remained an unfulfilled dream till Karan handed over the baton to his protégé Abhishek Verman. The Hunt For The Apt Title Still On We hear that the project has been tentatively titled as Shiddat and the hunt for the apt title for this flick is still on.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on this star-studded film!