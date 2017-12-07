 »   »   » CONS OF BEING A STAR-WIFE! When Mira Rajput Told Shahid Kapoor That People Are Randomly Touching Her

Do you think being a star wife is everything glamorous? Well, you gotta read what Shahid Kapoor has to say about it as the actor says being a star wife isn't an easy job.
While talking to Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor revealed why he told Mira Rajput that she needs a security personnel with her when she goes out, especially with daughter Misha Kapoor.
When Shahid Suggested Mira To Take A Security Personnel
He said, "It was very normal with Mira and I am sure there were things that came along stardom which were difficult for her. Like for the first few times, I used to tell her that you should take a security personnel with you."
Here's What Mira Faced As A Star Wife
"And she was like why and after good five or six times, she was like Shahid, people are randomly walking up to me and touching me and all. I was like now you know why?"
It's A Professional Hazard, Says Shahid
"When she took the security person with her, the next day the headline was 'Why Mira needs a security personnel? She is No Star? But that comes with profession I am in and it's a professional hazard.
Our biggest concern is Misha as we want to give her a normal life and she will always be. I will always ask this question to myself that I have burdened her because of who I am."
Shahid Recalls His Courtship Period With Mira
"I remember when I was getting married, I was shooting for Udta Punjab in Amritsar and she was in Delhi living with her parents. It was just a forty-minute flight and we were at that stage we were getting to know each other."
When Shahid Refused To Meet Mira
"She said should I come see you and I said no for the first 10 days I don't want you to come and she at that time was so thrown off because she was like what kind of a guy are you."
"She said we are getting to know each other and we're supposed to get married and you're telling the girl you're thinking about getting married to not to come what does that mean."
"I was like you know I can't explain this to you but I hope some day you will understand why I need this space because it's one of the most difficult characters in my life and I don't want any distraction."
When Mira Watched Udta Punjab & Was Left Shell-shocked
"When I showed her the film, by that time we were married and it was a small edit room where we saw the film. I was very nervous about my performance and when the interval happened, I looked and there was a distance of 10 feet between me and Mira."
Udta Punjab Left Quite An Impression On Mira Rajput
"She got up and she said I don't think I know you because who's that guy and if you're that guy I don't want to marry you.
"She was actually so thrown off when she saw that for the first time that I could feel that whenever we were at home even if I would come close to her, she would give me that energy of just keep your distance," said Shahid.