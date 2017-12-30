 »   »   » COUPLE GOALS! Here's How Richa Chadha Is Planning To Ring In New Year With Beau Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha is currently on a professional high. Her last release Fukrey Returns turned out to be a winner at the box office. On the personal front, she is dating her co-star Ali Fazal since a year.
The duo made quite a statement when Richa was by Ali's side at the world premiere of his film at the Venice International Film Festival.
So, how is the spunky actress planning to ring in the New Year post spending some time with her family in Delhi. Here's all the deets...
Goa Calling
Richa will be flying off to Goa for New Year celebrations with beau Ali Fazal and other friends.
She Is Looking Forward To Spend Some Time With Ali
The actress was quoted as saying to DNA, ‘'After Venice and LA, it would be after three months, I will get time with him, so looking forward to that. I have some writing commitments also that I need to look at. Before I jump into that, I want to relax and disconnect."
Initially, She Never Wanted To Fall In Love With An Actor
Richa had once said in the interview that she will never fall for an actor in an interview way back in 2013. But it looks like things changed post meeting Ali.
But Never Say Never!
The actor had told Pinkvilla, "I have had bad experiences with actors on outdoor shoots and I never thought I'll fall for an actor. But with this experience, I have learnt that never say never. What we like about each other is that we give each other space and as we both are actors, we understand the demands of the profession. And at the same time, we both are from middle-class families."
Ali Is A Great Match For Her
She had further added, "He is a great intellectual match for me, he is well read and educated guy. He has common interests like me - art, literature, music and photography. Sometimes we cook together and even workout together."
When Ali Expressed His Feelings For Richa
In an earlier interview, Ali had said, "It's our friendship, which grew over time. It's so easy for everyone to fit using a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy."