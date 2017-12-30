 »   »   » COUPLE GOALS! Here's How Richa Chadha Is Planning To Ring In New Year With Beau Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha is currently on a professional high. Her last release Fukrey Returns turned out to be a winner at the box office. On the personal front, she is dating her co-star Ali Fazal since a year.

The duo made quite a statement when Richa was by Ali's side at the world premiere of his film at the Venice International Film Festival.



So, how is the spunky actress planning to ring in the New Year post spending some time with her family in Delhi. Here's all the deets...

