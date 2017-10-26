 »   »   » Court Issues Summons To Actor Sanjay Dutt

Court Issues Summons To Actor Sanjay Dutt

Posted By:
A local court has issued summons to actor Sanjay Dutt in connection with remarks allegedly made by him against BSP chief Mayawati during campaigning for the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Yadav yesterday issued summons to the actor directing him to appear in the court on November 16.

The court also asked the Mumbai commissioner to serve the summons to the actor, prosecution officer Ramesh Chand Kannaujia said today.

On April 19, 2009, while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party nominee in Tikaitnagar area of the district, the actor had regaled the audience with his famous 'jaadu ki jhappi' remark and allegedly said that he would like to give one to Mayawati.

The district administration had videographed the public meeting and later on the directives of then district magistrate, Masauli police station in-charge Vinay Misra had lodged an FIR.With inputs from pti.

Sanjay Dutt
Story first published: Thursday, October 26, 2017, 16:44 [IST]
