 »   »   » DAD'S THE WORD! These Pics Of Sanjay Dutt With His Kids Shahraan & Iqra Will Melt Your Hearts

Sanjay Dutt missed some important moments with his twin kids Shahraan and Iqra when he was serving his imprisonment sentence.

The actor had revealed earlier, "I couldn't meet my children in jail, and had asked Manyata to not bring them there. I did not want them to see me there. It was a tough time. My wife had told the children that I was away and shooting."

Looks like Dutt wants to make up for all the lost time and be as hands on dad he can be. The kids recently shot their first photoshoot with their daddy dearest for a popular magazine brand. The actor later took to his Instagram page to share some of the heart-warming pictures.

Have a look at them here...

Awww! Sanju was quoted as saying by HT Brunch, "When Maanayata was pregnant, I always thought I would be a damn strict dad. But with them, I just can't be that!" Daddy's Love The 'Bhoomi' actor was quoted as saying, "Although I do spoil them a bit, I make sure that when Maanayata is scolding them, I don't become the peace broker.

I don't interfere. It is wrong to play good cop/bad cop. But yes, after two three hours, dad might get them a box of chocolates." Does His Wife Maanayata Agree With This? Sanju said, "Shahraan reminds me of my father . From certain angles he looks a lot like dad. And Iqra has my droopy eyes." He Admits He Missed A Part Of His Kid's Infancy "The case dragged on for 23 long years. It bogged me down," he says. "But I was really lucky that when I started my jail term, the twins were about two years old and they don't have any memory of it. And I am glad that I came out just when they were becoming aware of their surroundings. Now I am always there for them, always around," said Dutt. The Twins Had No Idea That Their Father Had Been Jailed Dutt added, "They are still too young to understand what happened. Shahraan's dad is his hero, his role model, he idolises him. I worry for two things. First, it could be too much of a shock for him; he might not be able to justify what had happened or understand why it happened. Second, he might start thinking whatever his dad did back then was cool. We don't want either to happen. They should know that their father was wrong and he has paid a heavy price for that. Not many people would have the courage to own up to what they had done and face the consequences. I want them to understand how it happened, why it happened, and how Sanju took it in his stride. But they are still too young for all that and we don't want to burden their childhood."

In the same interview, the actor even confessed that he wished he had spent this kind of time with his daughter Trishala. He said, "I feel really bad that I couldn't spend much time with her. But today we share a very strong bond. I am very proud of the person she has become. She is a beautiful young lady and very well brought up. And I am forever grateful to her grandparents for that."