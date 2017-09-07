 »   »   » Daisy Shah: Stop Asking Me Questions About Salman Khan!

Daisy Shah: Stop Asking Me Questions About Salman Khan!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

No matter where Daisy Shah goes, she is constantly bombarded with questions about Salman Khan, and the actress is now irked by these unrelated questions and ended up giving a piece of her mind to a reporter who asked questions about Race 3 and slowly diverted to Salman Khan as well. Not able to keep her cool, Daisy Shah said,

"I don't understand how Salman's name is coming into this. He doesn't even know these filmmakers. He's way too busy in his own life and has no free time to get into anybody's business. The film has not gone on floors and is in the process of scripting. Just because you have a mouth and nobody is stopping you, you can't say whatever you want."

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah was fuming over questions related to Salman Khan and Race 3.

No Questions!

No Questions!

She openly asked reporters to stop asking questions about Salman Khan.

Sick Of It

Sick Of It

She is sick of questions being asked about Salman Khan all the time.

Race 3

Race 3

Reports state that she might star in Salman Khan's Race 3.

Hate Story 3

Hate Story 3

She was last seen in the film Hate Story 3 in 2015.

Box Office

Box Office

The film was an erotic thriller and it fared well at the box office too.

Starcast

Starcast

Hate Story 3 also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi and Zareen Khan in the lead roles.

Is She?

Is She?

We'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation if Daisy is a part of Race 3 or not.

Read more about: daisy shah, salman khan
Story first published: Thursday, September 7, 2017, 18:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 7, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos