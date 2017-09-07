 »   »   » Daisy Shah: Stop Asking Me Questions About Salman Khan!

No matter where Daisy Shah goes, she is constantly bombarded with questions about Salman Khan, and the actress is now irked by these unrelated questions and ended up giving a piece of her mind to a reporter who asked questions about Race 3 and slowly diverted to Salman Khan as well. Not able to keep her cool, Daisy Shah said,

"I don't understand how Salman's name is coming into this. He doesn't even know these filmmakers. He's way too busy in his own life and has no free time to get into anybody's business. The film has not gone on floors and is in the process of scripting. Just because you have a mouth and nobody is stopping you, you can't say whatever you want."