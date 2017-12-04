 »   »   » Race 3: What Daisy Shah Has To Say About Comparisons With Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone?

She has joined Race franchise which previously featured Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, but Daisy Shah is not bothered by the possible comparisons. The Jai Ho actor says there is some pressure on her but she is taking it in a healthy way.

"There is a healthy kind of pressure. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are among the finest actresses we have and they are the divas of the industry. So I look up to them and I hope I can deliver at least little of what they did in the past," she said.



Race 3 is the third film in the action franchise. The film stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala.



The previous two instalments had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but now Salman has replaced him. Remo D'Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.



"We have shot for one sequence for Race 3... I am having the best time shooting for the film. I am getting to do lots of action, kicking and punching," Daisy said, speaking on the sidelines of Star Screen Awards here last night.