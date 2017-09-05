 »   »   » Daisy Shah To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Race 3? Read Details!

We all know that Daisy Shah is a close friend of Salman Khan and she debuted in Jai Ho in 2014 alongside him and the movie ended up making 100 Crores at the box office. Also, a lot of names have popped up for the leading heroine of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which includes Daisy Shah's name too. When asked if the rumours are indeed true and would she star in Race 3, Daisy Shah quipped,

"I am as aware of this as much the media is. Back when Jai Ho was released, I spoke to Ramesh sir. He had considered me for a role in Race 3 and then it was declared that our film was an average film. I understand that if Salman's film does not cross 200 crore, then it's a flop film. But as a debutant, my film did 100 crores and I am very happy about it. But now everyone's mindset has changed and if people think that I am doing Race 3 then I really hope it happens soon."