Daisy Shah To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Race 3? Read Details!

We all know that Daisy Shah is a close friend of Salman Khan and she debuted in Jai Ho in 2014 alongside him and the movie ended up making 100 Crores at the box office. Also, a lot of names have popped up for the leading heroine of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which includes Daisy Shah's name too. When asked if the rumours are indeed true and would she star in Race 3, Daisy Shah quipped,

"I am as aware of this as much the media is. Back when Jai Ho was released, I spoke to Ramesh sir. He had considered me for a role in Race 3 and then it was declared that our film was an average film. I understand that if Salman's film does not cross 200 crore, then it's a flop film. But as a debutant, my film did 100 crores and I am very happy about it. But now everyone's mindset has changed and if people think that I am doing Race 3 then I really hope it happens soon."

Daisy Shah

Rumours are doing the rounds that Daisy Shah might star in Salman Khan's Race 3.

A Happy Daisy

Daisy Shah revealed that she'll be very happy if at all the rumours turn out to be true.

Wait & Watch

We'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the film-makers about the casting.

Race Franchise

Race franchise has successfully won the audiences and people are eager to watch the third instalment.

Jai Ho

Daisy Shah debuted in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho.

A Good Run

Jai Ho released in 2014 and crossed the 100 Crores mark at the box office.

Hate Story 3

She was last seen in the erotic-thriller Hate Story 3.

Successful Run

Hate Story 3 released in the year 2015 and it was a successful film.

Pretty Impressive

Hate Story franchise has stood the test of time while the other franchises bit the dust.

Hate Story 4

Hate Story 4 is under progress and we're sure it'll be a hit at the box office too.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 18:08 [IST]
