 »   »   » CONFIRMED! 'Dangal' Girl Sanya Malhotra Bags Her Second Film; Will Romance This Actor

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra impressed everyone with their acting prowess in Dangal. Post the success of the film, while Fatima bagged yet another film Thugs Of Hindostan opposite the superstar, a lot of speculations did the rounds about Sanya's next movie.

But not anymore! Sanya has finally bagged a new project. Read on to know more details...

A Film With Nawazuddin Siddiqui Yes, you heard that right! Sanya has been cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'The Lunchbox' fame Ritesh Batra's next directorial. It's A Love Story Of Sorts The director confirmed this news to HT and was quoted as saying, "Set in Mumbai, it's a love story of sorts between a poor photographer and his muse." An Ensemble Cast He further added, "There are a lot of other actors too in the film. It'll have an ensemble cast since there are 44 parts in it. There will be a lot of exciting actors but Nawaz and Sanya are the two leads." Ritesh Always Wanted To Work With Nawaz When asked about the casting process, Ritesh added, "Nawaz is someone I worked with before, and I wanted to work with him again. So, he has always been attached to the project since I wrote the first draft." Why Sanya Was Cast Ritesh revealed, "As for the girl's part, we auditioned a lot of people, and that's how Sanya was selected, through an intense process of auditioning." Will Romance Be A Challenge For Sanya? In one of her earlier interviews when Sanya was asked if she is open to exploring new genres, she had replied, "I would like to work in different kinds of films, play different types of characters, and explore every bit of it. Any genre is good, as long as I have not tried it before. But romancing on screen, I feel, would be challenging for me as I am not so romantic in [real] life."

We hear that the film is slated to go on floors later this year,



Exciting, isn't it?