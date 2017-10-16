 »   »   » DETAILS INSIDE! Deepika Padukone BEATS Katrina Kaif, While Ranbir Kapoor DEFEATS Baahubali Prabhas!

A youth survey conducted by Hindustan Times revealed some interesting facts, one of which is Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt lost out to Deepika Padukone to emerge as the sexiest woman alive.

On the other side, Prabhas, for whom entire nation went crazy after watching Baahubali 2, lost out to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to be the sexiest man alive! Here's the interesting results from the HT Youth Survey:

Bollywood Icon Of 2017 As per the survey, Salman Khan topped the list of 'Bollywood Icon' of 2017 with 18.3%, while Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar followed with 15.3% and 13.3% respectively. Last Year, Salman & Big B Secured The Second Position Interestingly, last year, Salman and Big B secured the second position with 17.2%, while Shahrukh Khan had topped the list with 21.4%. Sexiest Woman Alive Like last year, this year also Deepika Padukone defeated Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to become the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' of 2017. Deepika & Priyanka Beat Katrina Deepika Padukone topped the list with 33%, while Priyanka Chopra got 22% votes. Last year, Katrina secured second place with 24.8%, while Deepika topped the list with 29.1%. Deepika Left Behind International Stars HT Quoted as saying, "Her Hollywood stint might have worked wonders for Deepika Padukone, who outpaced five-time favourite Katrina Kaif second year in a row as the sexiest woman alive. With nearly one-third of the youth voting for Padukone this year - same as last year - she successfully left behind international actors. Alia Beats Katrina & Got The Third Place "Deepika is just so hot. The way she acts on screen and carries herself is perfect," says Ali. While Priyanka Chopra takes the second position at 22.9%, Alia Bhatt has hit the third spot with 22.1%." Ranbir Is The Sexiest Man Alive From last two years, Ranbir Kapoor is going strong as the sexiest man alive and he topped the list with 32.7%, while Ranveer Singh followed him with 21.6%. Ranbir Left Behind Baahubali Prabhas HT quoted a voter as saying, "I loved him in the film [Baahubali] and even if he is from South film industry, I find him to be sexier than many of our Bollywood heroes." Last Year Also Ranbir Beat Ranveer With A Huge Margin In 2016, Ranbir topped the list of Sexiest Man Alive with 31.4% votes, while Ranveer Singh hit the second spot with 14.1%.

Inputs From Hindustan Times