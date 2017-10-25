 »   »   » Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra On All 3 Platforms! Read Details

It looks like Deepika Padukone is racing ahead of Priyanka Chopra to be Bollywood's social media Queen as she's touched the magic mark of 20 million followers on Instagram as compared to 19.8 million followers of Priyanka Chopra on the same platform. Deepika even posted a picture on her Instagram handle and thanked all her followers for the love and support.

Let aside Instagram, Deepika raced ahead of Priyanka on Twitter and Facebook as well. She commands a following of 21.1 million on Twitter and 34,137,039 likes on Facebook, while Priyanka is way back with only 20 million followers on Twitter and 32,971,440 likes on Facebook. Deepika Padukone is the clear winner on all 3 platforms of social media, hands down!