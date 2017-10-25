 »   »   » Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra On All 3 Platforms! Read Details

Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra On All 3 Platforms! Read Details

Posted By:
It looks like Deepika Padukone is racing ahead of Priyanka Chopra to be Bollywood's social media Queen as she's touched the magic mark of 20 million followers on Instagram as compared to 19.8 million followers of Priyanka Chopra on the same platform. Deepika even posted a picture on her Instagram handle and thanked all her followers for the love and support.

Let aside Instagram, Deepika raced ahead of Priyanka on Twitter and Facebook as well. She commands a following of 21.1 million on Twitter and 34,137,039 likes on Facebook, while Priyanka is way back with only 20 million followers on Twitter and 32,971,440 likes on Facebook. Deepika Padukone is the clear winner on all 3 platforms of social media, hands down!

Deepika Padukone commands the highest number of followers on social media and beats Priyanka Chopra's numbers, hands down!

Deepika Padukone touched the 20 million followers mark on Instagram.

On Twitter, Deepika Padukone commands 21.1 million followers.

Deepika has close to 32,971,440 likes on Facebook as well.

Priyanka Chopra is behind Deepika Padukone on Instagram with 19.8 million followers.

On Twitter, Priyanka has 20 million followers, that is 1.1 million less than Deepika's followers.

On Facebook, Priyanka has 32,971,440 likes and she falls behind Deepika on this one too.

However, Priyanka Chopra isn't too far either. With more interactions and constant updates, she can come close or even beat Deepika Padukone in the coming months.

