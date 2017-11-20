 »   »   » 10 Crores Offered For Deepika Padukone & SLB's Beheading, Breaking Ranveer Singh's Leg: BJP Official

Padmavati Row: Rs. 1 Crore announced for burning Deepika Padukone ALIVE, SHAME!!! | Oneindia News

The Padmavati controversy gets bizarre by the day as a BJP official from Haryana, Suraj Pal Amu, made an inflammatory speech against Deepika Padukone by announcing Rs 10 Crores bounty on hers and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heads and also threatened to break Ranveer Singh's legs, who plays the role of Allaudin Khilji.

Suraj Pal Amu even questioned SLB's funding for Padmavati by saying to a cheering crowd, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not worth Rs. 3 Crore - where did he get Rs. 300 Crore? Modi-ji you have to speak."

Deepika Padukone "We do not want to take law into our hands", but if someone "raises an eye at our sisters and daughters," they will be punished, said Suraj Pal Amu. Issuing Threats "Vasundhara-ji says there will have to be cuts in the film. Forget that, we will not let this film run," Mr Amu declared. Desecration Of Rangoli Previously a group from Meerut had offered Rs 5 Crores for Deepika Padukone's head but Suraj Pal Amu doubled the price. Sinister & Sad A leader of the Rajput group Karni Sena, said his group wishes to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose, the same way Lakhshman punished Ravana's sister Surpanakha. No December Release The release date of Padmavati has been postponed and the film-makers have not announced a new date yet.

