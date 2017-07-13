 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Loves This Particular Character From Her Movies! Can You Guess Which One?

Deepika Padukone Loves This Particular Character From Her Movies! Can You Guess Which One?

Posted By:
Deepika Padukone has starred in several superhit movies throughout her career spanning close to a decade and there are many roles that stand out. However, Deepika revealed that out of all the characters she's played on the silver screen, she specially loves the character of Veronica from the movie Cocktail.

The film is celebrating its 5th year anniversary since its release and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to thank the director Homi Adajania for giving her the role in Cocktail and also called him as "My best man ever" and "I love you Homer."

Deepika Padukone loves the character of Veronica, which she played in the film Cocktail.

Deepika's Veronica Role

Veronica's character is that of a young, free and wild girl.

Fond Of It

It's been 5 years since Cocktail released and Deepika revealed that she'll remember the character all throughout her life.

Great Songs

The movies songs went on to be superhit as well and is listened by people even till date.

Beauty

The film was a hit among the masses for its quirky storyline.

Starcast

Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

Box Office

Cocktail was made in a budget of 33 Crores and minted 77 Crores at the box office.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty debuted in the film Cocktail in 2012.

Supporting Cast

Cocktail also starred Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani Randeep Hooda.

Padmavati

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for SLB's Padmavati.

deepika padukone
Thursday, July 13, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
