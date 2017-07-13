 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Loves This Particular Character From Her Movies! Can You Guess Which One?

Deepika Padukone has starred in several superhit movies throughout her career spanning close to a decade and there are many roles that stand out. However, Deepika revealed that out of all the characters she's played on the silver screen, she specially loves the character of Veronica from the movie Cocktail.

The film is celebrating its 5th year anniversary since its release and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to thank the director Homi Adajania for giving her the role in Cocktail and also called him as "My best man ever" and "I love you Homer."