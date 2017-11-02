 »   »   » OMG! Deepika Padukone's EX-BOYFRIEND Nihar Pandya Hit On Kangana Ranaut's Head, Leaving Her INJURED!

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is in tremendous buzz, credits spectacular leaked pictures of the actress donning Laxmi Bai avatar.
On an interesting note, did you remember, when Kangana got injured while shooting for the movie? The mishap took place when Kangana was shooting a sword fighting sequence with Nihar Pandya, the ex-boyfriend of Deepika Padukone!
Nihar Forgot His Cue: Kangana
Talking about the accident, Kangana reveals, "I was doing a sword fighting scene with three men. (Laughs) I guess Nihar (Pandya, who plays Rao Saheb) forgot his cue and he hit on my head."
It Was A Bad Accident: Kangana
"There's no way of avoiding something so unfortunate like this. Especially, when it's choreography related. The coordination of the various elements is difficult. It was a bad accident. It exposed my bone and my face was full of blood."
Kangana On Being Hit By The Sword
Earlier talking about this mishap, Kangana had said, "There's something about being in character. You cannot be a warrior without adopting the body language and the demeanour. When the metal sword hit my head, I felt it."
Kangana Got 10 Stitches On Her Head
"I saw blood streaming down my face. There were stains on my dress. I asked Nick (Powell, Hollywood action director) whether I needed stitches."
"He said yes. I asked how many. He said around 10. I asked him to take me to the hospital, to the best plastic surgeon."
What A Bravo!
"Nick and my producer, Kamal Jain found it amusing that it was me who was guiding them. Usually, I'm scared of blood. But in this case, I wasn't."
Kangana Considers The Mishap A Good Sign
"Perhaps, I'm romanticising it but there was a certain high in having a real-battle scar. A queen's life is always associated with luxury and glamour. But when you talk about Laxmibai, she was the general of an army."