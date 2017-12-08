 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Spotted At The Airport! Is She Flying To Attend Anushka & Virat's Wedding?

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Right after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their panditji and the entire Sharma family flew to Italy, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night and reports state that she's flying to London, UK for a holiday or work commitment.
We'll have to wait and watch if she'll indeed fly to Italy from there to attend Anushka and Virat's wedding! Check out Deepika's airport pics below...
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night right after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left to Italy.
Italy Or London?
Reports state that Deepika Padukone is flying to London, UK for a holiday or work commitments.
Not Surprising
We won't be surprised if Deepika Padukone flies to Italy from London to attend Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding.
Read more about: deepika padukone, anushka sharma
Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 17:55 [IST]
