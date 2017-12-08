 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Spotted At The Airport! Is She Flying To Attend Anushka & Virat's Wedding?

Deepika Padukone Spotted At The Airport! Is She Flying To Attend Anushka & Virat's Wedding?

Posted By:
Right after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their panditji and the entire Sharma family flew to Italy, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night and reports state that she's flying to London, UK for a holiday or work commitment.

We'll have to wait and watch if she'll indeed fly to Italy from there to attend Anushka and Virat's wedding! Check out Deepika's airport pics below...

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night right after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left to Italy.

Reports state that Deepika Padukone is flying to London, UK for a holiday or work commitments.

We won't be surprised if Deepika Padukone flies to Italy from London to attend Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding.

Stay tuned for more to know what's happening between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Italy, folks!

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 17:55 [IST]
